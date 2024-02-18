Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,329 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.14% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $7,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $70,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $34.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $30.19 and a one year high of $34.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.11.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.