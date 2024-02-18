Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAC. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 308,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 13,329 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 268,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 145,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAC opened at $30.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day moving average of $27.68. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $30.49.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

