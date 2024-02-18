Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE) Shares Down 3.2%

Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE – Get Free Report) traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.41 and last traded at $7.47. 5,725 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 14,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.04.

Get Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares stock. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Aspect Partners LLC owned about 1.94% of Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (KLNE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Clean Energy index. The fund aims for 2x leveraged daily exposure to a tiered index of global companies involved in clean energy businesses. KLNE was launched on Jul 29, 2021 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.