Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,949 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.06% of Dollar General worth $13,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Dollar General by 64.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,298,000 after buying an additional 5,926,555 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Dollar General by 124.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,536,000 after buying an additional 5,979,461 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dollar General by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,202,000 after buying an additional 994,813 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dollar General by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,214,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,518,000 after buying an additional 50,717 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $141.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $228.63. The company has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dollar General from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.32.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dollar General

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.