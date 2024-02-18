Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 26.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Dollar General by 156.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Dollar General by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.32.

Dollar General Stock Up 4.8 %

NYSE:DG opened at $141.50 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $228.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.23. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

