Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Down 3.2 %

DFIN opened at $61.40 on Friday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Kami Turner sold 8,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $477,848.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,185.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kami Turner sold 8,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $477,848.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,185.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 106,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $6,203,924.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,588,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,459,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,991 shares of company stock worth $12,696,404. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.