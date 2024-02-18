DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $126.27, but opened at $111.88. DoorDash shares last traded at $109.61, with a volume of 4,559,455 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DASH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded DoorDash from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on DoorDash from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.86.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $65,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,754,897.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $663,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 426,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,459,029.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $65,478.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,754,897.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 412,080 shares of company stock worth $42,117,691. 9.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,421,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 153,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in DoorDash by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 108,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,729,000 after buying an additional 54,630 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Stock Down 8.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.31 and its 200-day moving average is $90.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.13 and a beta of 1.72.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.