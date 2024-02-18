DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for DoubleDown Interactive in a report released on Wednesday, February 14th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for DoubleDown Interactive’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share.

DoubleDown Interactive Stock Up 9.3 %

DDI opened at $13.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.69. DoubleDown Interactive has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $13.59.

Institutional Trading of DoubleDown Interactive

About DoubleDown Interactive

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 9,227 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,044,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,301,000 after buying an additional 20,356 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of and web-based casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

