DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for DoubleDown Interactive in a report released on Wednesday, February 14th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for DoubleDown Interactive’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share.
DoubleDown Interactive Stock Up 9.3 %
DDI opened at $13.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.69. DoubleDown Interactive has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $13.59.
DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of and web-based casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.
