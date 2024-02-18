Dover Co. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Dover in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.12. The consensus estimate for Dover’s current full-year earnings is $9.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dover’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.47 EPS.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.18.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $161.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Dover has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $164.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.13%.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Dover by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Dover by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Dover by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,116,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,775,000 after buying an additional 137,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

