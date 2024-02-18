DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $51.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 12,230,970 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 12,572,525 shares.The stock last traded at $43.77 and had previously closed at $44.46.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on DraftKings from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.64.

In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $28,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,026,654.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 123,609 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $4,747,821.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 823,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,617,153.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $28,702,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,217 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,654.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,390,485 shares of company stock worth $132,291,151. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in DraftKings by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day moving average of $33.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.47 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 84.80%. The company’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

