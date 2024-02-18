Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Trading Down 12.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 12.9% on Friday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from C$10.00 to C$7.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst traded as low as C$7.64 and last traded at C$7.93. Approximately 266,482 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 213% from the average daily volume of 85,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.10.

D.UN has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.85. The company has a market cap of C$261.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.31.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

