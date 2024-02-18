Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.44.

DRVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Driven Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Driven Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,910,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the third quarter valued at $22,402,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $18,583,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Driven Brands by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,918,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,646,000 after buying an additional 1,273,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,958,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,209 shares in the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Driven Brands stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

