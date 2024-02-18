Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,052 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 2.9% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in Eaton by 1.6% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $277.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $155.38 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,850 shares of company stock worth $7,210,323. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.92.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

