eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Holdings Boosted by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,998 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,038,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,131,487,000 after buying an additional 2,464,766 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in eBay by 4,660.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,873,363 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $83,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,011 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in eBay by 82.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,118,490 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $138,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,871 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,018,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in eBay by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,930,601 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $287,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EBAY. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

EBAY opened at $43.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.29. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $49.47.

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

