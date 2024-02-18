Edesa Biotech, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Edesa Biotech in a report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Edesa Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($2.38) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Edesa Biotech’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.83) EPS.
Edesa Biotech Price Performance
Edesa Biotech stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.69. Edesa Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.
Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in Covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical vanishing cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.
