Edesa Biotech, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Edesa Biotech in a report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Edesa Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($2.38) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Edesa Biotech’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.83) EPS.

Get Edesa Biotech alerts:

Edesa Biotech Price Performance

Edesa Biotech stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.69. Edesa Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edesa Biotech

Edesa Biotech Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Edesa Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. CM Management LLC increased its position in Edesa Biotech by 11.4% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 417,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 42,602 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Edesa Biotech by 150.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in Covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical vanishing cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edesa Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edesa Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.