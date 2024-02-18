Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Receives C$17.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.64.

Several brokerages recently commented on ELD. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$15.50 to C$17.25 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Canada lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Eldorado Gold Stock Down 0.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of TSE ELD opened at C$14.77 on Thursday. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of C$11.19 and a 52-week high of C$18.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.77. The stock has a market cap of C$3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 4.00.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.95, for a total transaction of C$73,932.42. In other news, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.95, for a total value of C$73,932.42. Also, Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 10,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.63, for a total transaction of C$179,737.85. Insiders have sold 22,192 shares of company stock worth $382,510 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

