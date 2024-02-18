Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,312 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 145,739 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $19,073,000 after buying an additional 49,044 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.7% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 145,328 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.4% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,342,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.94.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $143,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,755.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,946.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $143,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,755.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,031 shares of company stock valued at $3,718,903 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $142.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $144.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

