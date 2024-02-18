Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Short Interest Update

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the January 15th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.9 days. Currently, 9.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECPG. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 916,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,534,000 after purchasing an additional 401,324 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,591,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $10,468,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 200.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 280,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,256,000 after buying an additional 187,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 385,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,187,000 after buying an additional 177,084 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $52.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -107.61 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.33. Encore Capital Group has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $58.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

