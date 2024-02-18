EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Short Interest Down 6.6% in January

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the January 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

EnerSys Trading Down 0.4 %

ENS opened at $91.45 on Friday. EnerSys has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $113.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.67.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.01. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENS. Oppenheimer lowered shares of EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair cut EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys during the first quarter worth $264,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in EnerSys by 12.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in EnerSys by 35.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in EnerSys by 8.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in EnerSys by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,691,000 after purchasing an additional 101,062 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

