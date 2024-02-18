EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Receives $14.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.86.

Separately, UBS Group upped their price target on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream Stock Up 1.2 %

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 2.41. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average is $12.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th were paid a $0.1325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 84.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 232.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.