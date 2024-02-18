Enovix (ENVX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect Enovix to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enovix Trading Up 4.6 %

Enovix stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Enovix has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.11.

Get Enovix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ENVX. B. Riley decreased their target price on Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair began coverage on Enovix in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enovix by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,928,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,871,000 after buying an additional 513,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Enovix by 24.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,635,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,788,000 after buying an additional 1,713,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Enovix by 22.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,622,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,319,000 after buying an additional 473,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enovix by 16.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,501,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,131,000 after buying an additional 355,661 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.