Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,778 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Entergy worth $33,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 157.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Entergy by 108.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Entergy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Entergy in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.82.

Entergy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $100.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $111.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.89.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

