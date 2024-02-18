Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 42.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,907 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at about $55,819,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 4,648.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,420,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,340 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 47.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,752,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at about $21,931,000. 5.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EQNR opened at $25.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $34.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

