Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ERIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.80 to $5.90 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.90.

ERIC opened at $5.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $6.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 17,673 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 24,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise, and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

