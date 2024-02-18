Equities Analysts Set Expectations for ConocoPhillips’ Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) – Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ConocoPhillips in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.71. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $9.07 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.12 EPS.

COP has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.61.

NYSE COP opened at $110.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $127.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

