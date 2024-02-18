Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Organigram Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:OGI)

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Organigram in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 13th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.10). Alliance Global Partners has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.70 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Organigram’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Organigram’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Get Organigram alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Organigram from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Organigram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Organigram Stock Performance

TSE:OGI opened at C$2.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$274.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.11. Organigram has a fifty-two week low of C$1.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 6.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.94.

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$46.04 million during the quarter. Organigram had a negative return on equity of 54.53% and a negative net margin of 153.80%.

Organigram Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Organigram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organigram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.