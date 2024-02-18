Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Organigram Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:OGI)

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2024

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGIFree Report) – Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Organigram in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 13th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.10). Alliance Global Partners has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.70 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Organigram’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Organigram’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Organigram from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Organigram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OGI

Organigram Stock Performance

TSE:OGI opened at C$2.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$274.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.11. Organigram has a fifty-two week low of C$1.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 6.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.94.

Organigram (TSE:OGIGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$46.04 million during the quarter. Organigram had a negative return on equity of 54.53% and a negative net margin of 153.80%.

Organigram Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Organigram (TSE:OGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Organigram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organigram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.