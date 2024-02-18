Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Position Cut by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 828,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.31% of Essential Utilities worth $28,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Essential Utilities by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,129,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,141,000 after purchasing an additional 576,448 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,683,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,044,000 after buying an additional 229,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,243,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,475,000 after buying an additional 348,953 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $206,493,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 6.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,599,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,417,000 after acquiring an additional 213,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Edward Jones raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $36.19 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Essential Utilities Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.307 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 68.33%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

