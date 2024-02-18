Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EVRG. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 793.5% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 92.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 57.2% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Evergy in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 99.8% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EVRG shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.25.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $50.03 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $63.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.02.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

