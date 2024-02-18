Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Receives $39.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Shares of EXC opened at $34.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Exelon by 247.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 189.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

