Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC decreased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,644 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Exelon by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,856,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,769,000 after purchasing an additional 837,508 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Exelon by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,236,000 after purchasing an additional 343,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,931,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,004,000 after purchasing an additional 415,812 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,371,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,059 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

EXC stock opened at $34.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.18. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

