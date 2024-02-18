Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 88.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,084 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,275 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 13,495 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 253,152 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $26,092,000 after buying an additional 82,344 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Expedia Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,715 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total value of $1,508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 226,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,177,488.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,509,800 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Price Performance

EXPE opened at $135.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.94 and a 1 year high of $160.05. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.90.

Expedia Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the online travel company to repurchase up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. Bank of America lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Expedia Group

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.