Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.4% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 84,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 840,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,150,000 after acquiring an additional 58,062 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.4% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 23,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,002,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $124.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.77. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.89 and a 52 week high of $131.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

