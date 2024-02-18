Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.36.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXTR. StockNews.com cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Extreme Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

EXTR opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.95. Extreme Networks has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $32.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.41.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $376,585.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,611 shares in the company, valued at $14,956,049.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 4,924.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

