F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FNB. Raymond James upped their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

