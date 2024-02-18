Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Short Interest Down 5.4% in January

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 578,100 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the January 15th total of 611,200 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FICO. Barclays lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,187.20.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,282.06 on Friday. Fair Isaac has a one year low of $650.00 and a one year high of $1,336.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,209.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1,024.26. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.24.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $382.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total transaction of $362,771.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,851,266.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total value of $157,713.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,942.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,101 shares of company stock valued at $16,104,234 over the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 208.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 686,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $799,543,000 after purchasing an additional 463,988 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 112,366.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,737,000 after purchasing an additional 398,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $259,509,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 48.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,140,000 after purchasing an additional 189,562 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 20.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,484,000 after purchasing an additional 168,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

