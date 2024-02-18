Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stock Holdings Boosted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of Fair Isaac worth $12,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 14.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Fair Isaac by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 8.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 9.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

FICO opened at $1,282.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,209.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,024.26. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $650.00 and a 52 week high of $1,336.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 71.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. The firm had revenue of $382.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.55 million. Equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total value of $157,713.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total value of $157,713.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total transaction of $8,404,224.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,101 shares of company stock valued at $16,104,234. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FICO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,187.20.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

