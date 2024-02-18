FedEx Co. (FDX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 1.26 per share by the shipping service provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

FedEx has raised its dividend payment by an average of 23.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. FedEx has a payout ratio of 20.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FedEx to earn $21.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

FDX stock opened at $237.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. FedEx has a 1-year low of $190.83 and a 1-year high of $285.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.82. The firm has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FedEx will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Melius Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.93.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

