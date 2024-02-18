Financial Comparison: Garden Stage (NASDAQ:GSIW) & CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)

Garden Stage (NASDAQ:GSIW – Get Free Report) and CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Garden Stage and CME Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garden Stage 0 0 0 0 N/A CME Group 2 4 3 0 2.11

CME Group has a consensus price target of $214.22, indicating a potential upside of 0.92%. Given CME Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CME Group is more favorable than Garden Stage.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garden Stage N/A N/A N/A CME Group 57.83% 12.32% 2.37%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Garden Stage and CME Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

85.7% of CME Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of CME Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Garden Stage and CME Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garden Stage N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CME Group $5.58 billion 13.70 $2.69 billion $8.87 23.93

CME Group has higher revenue and earnings than Garden Stage.

Summary

CME Group beats Garden Stage on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Garden Stage

Garden Stage Limited is a financial services provider principally engaged in the provision of placing and underwriting services; securities dealing and brokerage services and asset management services. Garden Stage Limited is based in Hong Kong.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services. The company also provides clearing house services, including clearing, settling, and guaranteeing futures and options contracts, and cleared swaps products traded through its exchanges; and trade processing and risk mitigation services. In addition, the company offers a range of market data services, including real-time and historical data services. It serves professional traders, financial institutions, institutional and individual investors, corporations, manufacturers, producers, governments, and central banks. The company was formerly known as Chicago Mercantile Exchange Holdings Inc. and changed its name to CME Group Inc. in July 2007. CME Group Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

