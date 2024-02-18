Financial Contrast: The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) versus Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR)

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) and The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.2% of Issuer Direct shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.5% of The RMR Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Issuer Direct shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 54.9% of The RMR Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Issuer Direct and The RMR Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Issuer Direct 4.19% 11.59% 6.06% The RMR Group 5.93% 7.78% 5.41%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Issuer Direct has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The RMR Group has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Issuer Direct and The RMR Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Issuer Direct 0 0 0 0 N/A The RMR Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Issuer Direct presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.87%. The RMR Group has a consensus target price of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.43%. Given Issuer Direct’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Issuer Direct is more favorable than The RMR Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Issuer Direct and The RMR Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Issuer Direct $23.51 million 2.46 $1.93 million $0.36 42.17 The RMR Group $962.32 million 0.82 $57.15 million $3.46 7.16

The RMR Group has higher revenue and earnings than Issuer Direct. The RMR Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Issuer Direct, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

The RMR Group beats Issuer Direct on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events. It also offers professional conference and events software, a mobile app that offers organizers, issuers, and investors to register, request, and approve one-on-one meetings, as well as manage schedules, perform event promotion and sponsorship, print attendee badges, and manage lodging; and investor relations content network, a series of data feeds, which include news feeds, stock feeds, fundamentals, regulatory filings, corporate governance, and other components. In addition, the company provides whistleblower hotline, a system that delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; stock transfer module, which offers access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares; and proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record. It serves public and private companies, mutual funds, law firms, brokerage firms, investment banks, individuals, and other institutions. Issuer Direct Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc., through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust. The company was formerly known as REIT Management & Research Inc. and changed its name to The RMR Group Inc. in October 2015. The RMR Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

