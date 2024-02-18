Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Acquires 8,392 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 71.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 127,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,920,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,721,000 after buying an additional 89,427 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 24.7% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 632,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.17. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

