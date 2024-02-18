Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Buys Shares of 3,352 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $71.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.76. The firm has a market cap of $97.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

