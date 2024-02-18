Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Cuts Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth $428,520,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,545 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,650,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $100,202,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $85,786,000.

Shares of ESGU opened at $109.93 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $84.19 and a twelve month high of $110.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.337 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

