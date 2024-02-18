Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 23,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $101.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.07. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.