Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GLD opened at $186.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.22 and a 200 day moving average of $182.81. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.19 and a 1-year high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

