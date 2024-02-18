Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Increases Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,158,000 after acquiring an additional 28,053,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,222,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,151.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,467,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,119,000 after buying an additional 17,911,476 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,599,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,983,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic cut Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $9.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $16.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.