Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in Bank of America by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $52,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.53.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $34.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $35.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

