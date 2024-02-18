Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Purchases New Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after acquiring an additional 192,989,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,236,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,640,452,000 after buying an additional 1,768,938 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,436,543,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Bank of America by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,538,000 after buying an additional 20,362,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,518,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,383,000 after buying an additional 746,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $34.09 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $35.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $269.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.17.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

Bank of America Profile



Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

