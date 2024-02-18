Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Reduces Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. cut its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 3,959,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,032,000 after buying an additional 2,486,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,075,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Perrigo by 256.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,420,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,709 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter worth about $24,684,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 935,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,888,000 after acquiring an additional 563,668 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert Willis acquired 5,550 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.01 per share, for a total transaction of $172,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,446.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRGO opened at $32.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 640.73 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average of $32.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $40.28.

PRGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

