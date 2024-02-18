Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 878 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD opened at $186.34 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.19 and a 52-week high of $193.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.22 and a 200 day moving average of $182.81.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

