First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,599 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 27.8% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 50,354 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,940 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 9.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 603,236 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $97,202,000 after acquiring an additional 53,277 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,007 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 50.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 626,013 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $101,157,000 after purchasing an additional 210,947 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Activity at First Solar

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $379,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,678. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar Trading Down 1.8 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $156.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.06. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $232.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

FSLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on First Solar in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on First Solar

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.